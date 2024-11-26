Choirs promise a night of festive magic in South Shields.

A night of Christmas magic from two of the region’s top choirs is set to take place in South Shields next week.

The harmonies of the Compass Acapella and Tyneside A Cappella ensembles will be performing a string of memorable festive tunes at St Simon’s Church, in Simonside, next Tuesday, December 3.

Guests are invited to enjoy a magical mix of Christmas classics, from the nostalgic ‘White Christmas’ to lively renditions of ‘Rudolph’, ‘Jingle Bells’, and ‘Feliz Navidad’.

The sensational choirs - who have built up an enviable reputation for their unaccompanied vocal performances - promise to deliver an evening of uplifting singing skills across genres, from carols to pop hits. Tickets for this highly-anticipated event are available on the door for a £7 donation per person.

All proceeds from the show will go to the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside and include a mince pie and warming drink.

Susan Jones, musical director of Compass Acapella, is delighted to be given the opportunity to kick off Christmas for the community.

She said: "St. Simon's is the perfect venue for this festive celebration, its warm atmosphere is inviting and whether you're a dedicated a cappella fan or just looking for some Christmas cheer, you’ll have a terrific time!"

The heartwarming evening of music, connection, and community spirit, starts at 7.30pm at the church, in Wenlock Road, South Shields, NE34 9BP.

The choirs are always looking for new blood. Compass Acapella meet every Tuesday, 7.30 pm, at Cleadon Academy, SR6 7RP. For more information look up Compass Acapella on Facebook or go the website https://compassacapella.org.uk/