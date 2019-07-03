Proms in the Park returns this weekend
Music fans can enjoy a whole host of classical performances at an open-air concert in South Shields this weekend.
Proms in the Park returns to Bents Park Sunday, as part of the South Tyneside Festival.
It will feature music from the South Tyneside Orchestra and guest soloist Sarah Fenwick, who is classically trained and studied at the Sage, Gateshead.
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: “I always look forward to Proms in the Park and we have some very talented singers and musicians lined up.
“It is an excellent way to spend an afternoon on the coast and I cannot wait to hear the musical selection this year.”
The show is free and takes place from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.
Proms in the Park is one of a number of events taking place in the park as part of the South Tyneside Festival.
On Saturday, the annual South Tyneside Festival Parade will take place, from South Shields Town Hall to The Bents Park.
Bbig stars will also take to the stage for the Sunday concert series – with Marti Pellow kicking off the shows on July 14, followed by the Lightning Seeds and Phats and Small on July 21, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward on July 28 and Gabrielle on August 4.
The concerts are free to attend but those who would like to guarantee a prime viewing position can purchase a Priority Plus ticket, priced at £6.
The tickets allow early entry to the park and are on sale until a week before each concert.