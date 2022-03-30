South Shields Customs House releases details of Robin Hood production for Christmas panto season

Cooksonville Forest will head to South Shields later in the year as the Christmas pantomime has been revealed as Robin Hood.

Duo Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson have put their spin on Howard Pyle classic tale, entitled The Adventures Of Robin Hood In Cooksonville. The writing pair have previously been responsible for award-winning pantos including Snow White and Beauty and the Beast.

The performance will be packed with laughter, dance routines and spell-binding stories. The pantomime will feature a mix of Customs House panto favourites alongside a host of new faces, who together will deliver another another memorable Christmas panto for young and old. Confirmed cast so far include Ray Spencer as Dame Bella Ballcock and Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot. The full cast line-up will be announced in the coming months.

South Shields Customs House.

Ray Spencer, executive director at the Customs House, said: “We have waited a long time to announce our return to Cooksonville, bring your in-laws to meet our outlaws and let’s fill the room with love and laughter this Christmas.”

The Adventures Of Robin Hood In Cooksonville will be showing at The Customs House from Thursday, November 24, 2022, until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Performance times vary and tickets are priced from £12.00, which are now available to Friends of The Customs House membership holders online at www.customshouse.co.uk, from the box office in person, or call (0191) 454 1234 or (0191) 427 8189.

General ticket go on sale at 10am this Friday.

