The Feast of St Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint, is a national holiday in the Emerald Isle marked on March 17, and is a big day for celebration not just in Hibernia but around the world, taken to countless shores by both the Irish diaspora and popular culture.

South Tyneside is steeped in Irish culture from the thousands of workers who came over from Ireland to work in the area’s heavy industries, including ship building and the chemical works.

Jarrow and Hebburn were particularly popular with Irish settlers, and the area was dubbed “Little Ireland”.

Michael McNally (right) performing with The Derelicts.

Organisers of the Friends of the Irish Night, founded 60 years ago, have been among those keeping the area’s celtic roots alive, with a monthly event at the Alberta Club in Jarrow.

And the Friends are hosting a special St Patrick’s Day celebration this year on the day itself, Thursday, March 17, at the Iona Club in Station Road, Hebburn.

It will feature Hebburn-born musician, actor and teacher Michael McNally, who will perform with band The Derelicts.

Organiser Eddie Macintyre said: “We FIN, Friends of Irish Night, are having a Saint Patrick’s Night Hooley on Thursday, March 17 at Hebburn Iona Club in Station Road, Hebburn. Tickets are £4 or pay at the door on the night.

Michael McNally.

“The concert features Michael McNally and The Derelicts and there is an exhibition of Irish Dancing by Doonans Dancers.

“Michael has appeared on radio and television many, many times.”

Pubs and clubs around the country usually see an influx of drinkers enjoying the celebration of all things Irish on St Patrick’s Day.

And Thursday will mark a full return of celebrations after two years of the pandemic.

Michael McNally (left) performing with The Derelicts.

Venues were still under orders to remain closed in March 2021 under the third national lockdown.

And while no official restrictions were yet in place on March 17, 2020, people had been urged to stay away from pubs as infections rose, and many establishments had closed voluntarily or cancelled events.

