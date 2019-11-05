The South Shields comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday, November 5 to say he and professional partner Karen Hauer would be out and about in the region in support of the Poppy Appeal.

Chris is expected to perform a tango on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing after netting a huge 34 points for his street commercial dance, performed to Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

In a post on social media, Chris urged the public to come down and buy a poppy as soon as their location is revealed.

He said: “It’s Remembrance week on BBC Strictly this week ... so me and Karen Hauer are going to be somewhere in the North East this week selling poppies!

“I’ll let you know all the details when I get them! You can come down, buy a poppy and say hi!”

In last week’s results show on Sunday, November 3 professional dancer Karen told Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman of her growing love for the North East.

Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Hauer received their highest score for their street commercial dance on Saturday, November 2. Picture: PA.

She and Chris have been rehearsing at the comedian’s old school, Harton Academy, in South Shields – and last week even saw Karen sample a ham and pease pudding stottie!

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey is through to the eighth week of this year's Strictly Come Dancing.