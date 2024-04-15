Talented a cappella choral groups to perform charity fundraiser in Cleadon

Choral singers Tyneside A Cappella.

Compass Acapella and the all-female voices of Tyneside A Cappella will be performing show tunes, rock anthems, ballads and pop songs, at All Saints Church, Cleadon Lane, Sunderland, beginning at 7.30pm.

Music enthusiasts and community-minded folk are warmly invited to attend with admission a donation of £6 per person, with all proceeds benefiting worthy causes.

Susan Jones, musical director of Compass Acapella, said she was thrilled to be singing at the church.

She said: “All Saints Church, is a charming venue and very close to where Compass rehearses every week.

“Come along you will have a good time and perhaps we might also be able to attract new members locally.”