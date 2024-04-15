Talented a cappella choral groups to perform charity fundraiser in Cleadon
Compass Acapella and the all-female voices of Tyneside A Cappella will be performing show tunes, rock anthems, ballads and pop songs, at All Saints Church, Cleadon Lane, Sunderland, beginning at 7.30pm.
Music enthusiasts and community-minded folk are warmly invited to attend with admission a donation of £6 per person, with all proceeds benefiting worthy causes.
Susan Jones, musical director of Compass Acapella, said she was thrilled to be singing at the church.
She said: “All Saints Church, is a charming venue and very close to where Compass rehearses every week.
“Come along you will have a good time and perhaps we might also be able to attract new members locally.”
Both choirs are looking for new members, with Compass Acapella seeking tenors. Rehearsals are every Tuesday, 7.30 pm, Cleadon Academy, SR6 7RP, visit the website to find out more. https://compassacapella.org.uk/ and