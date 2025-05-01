Taskmaster: How to watch the new series of the Channel 4 show featuring Rosie Ramsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The wait is over - Taskmaster is back this week and it features a familiar face from the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19th series of the show, which started on Dave but has since moved to Channel 4, starts this week with South Tyneside local Rosie Ramsey part of the five person panel.

The show sees comedians take part in a series of tasks - both pre recorded and in-person - through a two month period. Episodes will be aired every week with Greg Davies and Alex Horne returning as the hosting duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

Who is on the newest series of Taskmaster?

The new season is set to feature Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas, Mathew Baynton, Stevie Martin and Rosie Ramsey, who was born and raised in the North East.

Ramsey co hosts the comedy podcast Shagged Married Annoyed alongside her husband and fellow comedian Chris Ramsey, also from South Tyneside.

Her solo projects have included appearances on the game show The Wheel, Would I Lie to You?

Taskmaster series 19 lineup | Channel 4

When does the new series of Taskmaster start?

The show begins on Thursday, May 1 on Channel 4.

Episides will be shown every Thursday until Thursday, July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the new series of Taskmaster?

The show will be aired on Channel 4 every Thursday between 9pm and 10pm until the first week of July.

Anyone who is unable to watch the show live can watch each episode after it is shared on the Channel 4 website and app. The on demand service also allows viewers to watch a show from the start if it is being aired live.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.