Dale Lincoln, who is also known as his alter ego Baroness Von Camp, is putting on a show which will be fun all the way.

But it will also have a very important aim. It will hopefully raise lots of money so that people who are living with cancer can enjoy a special treat, or financial support when they most need it.

The show, at the New Sundial in Sea Road, will include drag DJ Ruby Sparkles, a disco, burlesque fire eater Brit Hilton, and two drag queens – Miss Coco Damol and Dame Darcy Twinkle – who will be performing a cabaret act.

Dale and his alter ego Baroness Von Camp.

Most Popular

There will be a silent auction, a raffle, tombola, free prize games and it all starts at 7pm on Friday, November 18.

Dale added: “My alter ego may well be making an appearance at some point too.”

Dale, 38, and co-organiser Sasha Keyworth, want to raise money for both Prostate Cancer UK and the Cancer Is A Drag cause which Dale has a special connection to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity ambassador Dale Lincoln.

He is the North East ambassador for Cancer Is A Drag and said: “It provides financial support. I just think it does amazing work.

"The money from one of the charity events I did went to a 12 year old boy who was terminally ill so that he and his parents could go to Legoland before he passed away.”

That event was held when Dale was working in the south of England but now he hopes the drag night can become an annual event n his home town of South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is giving their time free of charge for this and even the venue has given us the function room for free which means 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to charity.

Here is Dale as his alter ego Baroness Von Camp.

"There are so many good charities out there but Cancer Is A Drag is different. If you are terminally ill, you still need to pay your bills.”

Tickets are £10 and that includes a glass of bubbly on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale thanked businesses for their support including Community barbers, Friez and Burgz, Club Del Mar, the Maltings and ‘many more’.