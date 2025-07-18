Tomorrowland Festival 2025: How to watch the main stage this weekend and current set times
- All eyes are on one of the biggest dance festival in Europe as it opens for another year.
- Tomorrowland 2025 starts in Belgium today, offering two weekends of incredible music from the world of EDM.
- Here’s how you can watch all the action on the main stage this weekend from home - the main stage earlier this week caught ablaze.
Tomorrowland Belgium, one of the largest European electronic dance festivals, has thrown open its gates welcoming revellers ‘home’ for another year, despite a major setback taking place only two days before the event.
A fire swept the main stage ahead of the event, leading some concerns about what would happen this weekend as the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and ANYMA are meant to play the, as ever, incredibly intricate main stage with its otherworldly set designs, as previous years have demonstrated.
But as the organisers have stated that the show will go on, many of us (including myself) are sitting patiently waiting to see what the main stage is set to look like, by virtue of watching the event unfold live on streaming services again this year.
You can too! Here is how you can watch the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2025, and what sets are scheduled to take place on the main stage throughout the weekend.
How can I watch the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2025’s main stage in the United Kingdom?
You can tune in to all the action live from the Tomorrowland main stage by heading over to the official Tomorrowland YouTube Channel, or follow along with the action on the Tomorrowland Belgium app, available on Android and iOS.
Who is performing on the main stage at Tomorrowland 2025 this weekend?
It’s a veritable who’s who of electronic music in Belgium this weekend - with the following performances scheduled to take place on the main stage (times converted to BST)
Friday 18 July 2025
Saturday July 19 2025
- 11:00 - 13:15: Daybreak: Charlotte de Witte
- 13:15 - 14:15: Fedde Le Grande
- 14:15 - 15:15: Dubvision b2b Third Party
- 15:15 - 16:15: Miss Monique
- 16:20 - 17:20: B Jones
- 17:20 - 18:20: Nicky Romero
- 18:20 - 19:20: Cassian b2b Kevin de Vries
- 19:25 - 20:25: Alan Walker
- 20:25 - 21:25: ANYMA
- 21:30 - 22:45: Dimitri Vegas and Like mike
- 22:50 - 23:50: Charlotte de Witte
Sunday July 20 2025
- 11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak: Arielle Free b2b Sam Divine
- 13:30 - 14:30: Goodboys
- 14:30 - 15:30: Matroda
- 15:30 - 16:30: Maddix
- 16:35 - 17:35: Sub Focus
- 17:35 - 18:35: MATTN
- 18:30 - 19:40: Solomun
- 19:40 - 20:40: Lost Frequencies
- 20:45 - 21:45: Fisher
- 21:50 - 22:50: David Guetta
Who are you most looking forward to seeing perform at Tomorrowland 2025 over the first weekend? Let us know your tips who to check out online by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.