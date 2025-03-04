This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take the sting out of potentially bringing something you shouldn't with our guide to Creamfields 2025

Creamfields 2025 is set to take place in Daresbury once again this August Bank Holiday.

The likes of ANYMA, Chase and Status, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and more are set to perform at this year’s festival.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s festival, including accommodation options for those wanting a little more pampering…

It’s tipped to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer - once again - but Creamfields 2025 is shaping up to once again be a can’t miss event in the world of dance music.

Taking place once more at Daresbury Estate, come rain or shine your experience at this year’s festival won’t be one rained off - thanks to the construction of HALO: the next evolution of the Runway stage ,which debuted in 2022.

The large-scale, immersive experience features a 45-metre diameter circular outdoor arena, equipped with 360-degree and overhead video, lighting, and sound. Designed by renowned stage and show specialists Lucid Creates , HALO aims to deliver a visually and sonically groundbreaking festival experience.

With a who’s who already announced for this year’s proceedings, time for a little bit of admin before the big weekend over August Bank Holiday arrives. Namely, how to get to the festival site by train, car or coach and what not to bring to Creamfields to avoid being turned away at the gates.

When is Creamfields 2025 taking place?

Creamfields 2025 is set to take place from Thursday August 21 2025 until Monday August 25 2025.

Where is Creamfields 2025 taking place?

Creamfields is once again taking place at Daresbury Estate , Hall Lane, Daresbury, Warrington WA4 4AF.

Who has been confirmed so far for Creamfields 2025?

Quite a few names, many of which we’ve covered in our most recent announcement article; but as of writing (May 6 2025), the following acts, stage and day splits have been announced by Creamfields:

August 21 2025

Cream

Chapter & Verse

CamrinWatsin

Camden Cox

Beyond Chicago

M.hummo

Rong

Thrillseekers

Christina Novelli

Luvstruck

Ciaran Mcauley

Modea

GIA

Cream Terrace

Laidback Luke

Sick Individuals

Smack

Rave Republic

Calvin Logue

Kola

Nation

Schak

Jason Cluff

BK

Jezza & Jod

Yasmin Gardezi

Toni

August 22 2025

Arc

Chase & Status

Sub Focus

Arielle Free

APEX

Fisher

Vintage Culture

Mau P

Franky Rizardo

Steel Yard

Eric Prydz

Adam Beyer

John Summit

Cristoph

Beccs Vernon

HALO presented by SHEIN

Jamie Jones

Hot Since 82

Rossi.

Alisha

Goosey

Teletech

Alex Farell B2B Sikoti

Basswell B2B Onlynumbers

Danielle Ciuro

Fantasm

Holy Priest

Jazzy B2B Jowi

Misfit

Ben Nicky

Darren Styles

Rooler

Marlo

Andy Whitby

David Rust

Tyler Jack

Brad Pickle

SPECIAL GUEST: Maddix

The Forest

Eats Everything

Sam Divine

Kilimanjaro B2B

Melé

Oppidan

Diffrent

Pepsi present - Future Sound of Egypt

Aly & Fila

Ferry Corsten

Alessandra Roncone

Ben Gold

Chris Metcalfe

Factor B

Ruben de Ronde

Sneijder B2B

Paul Denton

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Murfi

Molly Mouse

Lee Ward

MLN

Pete James

August 23 2025

Arc

Swedish House Mafia

Apex

Hardwell

Ben Hemsley

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Argy

Third Party

Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ set

Josh Baker

Ellia Jaya

Steel Yard

Amelie Lens

Camelphat

Dom Dolla

Eli Brown

Marco Carola

Pete Tong

Sara Landry

Lau

HALO presented by SHEIN

Patrick Topping

Max Styler

Prospa

Raphi

Solardo

Teletech

blk.

Cloudy

Faster Horses B2B Morgan Seatree

Funk Tribu B2B Bad Boombox

Interplanetary Criminal

Kander

Kettama

Novah

Patrick Mason

Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

Andy C

Bou & B Live 247

Culture Shock B2B

Grafix

Dimension

Friction

Hybrid Minds

Koven

Mozey

North Base

Rova

The Forest

Gaskin

JWAVE

Locklead

Luke Dean

Nautica

Obskϋr

Paige Tomlinson

Sidney Charles

Pepsi presents - RONG

Bryan Kearney

Mauro Picotto

John O’Callaghan

Will Atkinson

Symmetrik

Daxson

Matty Ralph

Liam Wilson

Pepsi presents - Goodgreef Xtra-Hard

TNT

Miss K8

Adaro

Ammara

Klubfiller & Storm

Alex Kidd

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Jesse James

Murfi

Molly Mouse

Lee Ward

MLN

Pete James

August 24 2025

Arc

David Guetta

Oliver Heldens

D.O.D

Jodie Harsh

Amelia Preston

APEX

ANYMA

Hannah Laing

Max Dean

Martin Garrix

Marsolo

Lucia Cors

Steel Yard

Sonny Fodera

Gorgon City

Duke Dumont

Danny Howard

Jazzy

Rob McPartland

HALO presented by SHEIN

Ewan McVicar

Four Tet

Salute

Chloé Robinson

Villager

Fatboy Slim Loves

Fatboy Slim

Miss Monique

Luuk Van Dijk

L.P. Rhythm

Joella Jackson

Teletech

AZYR

Horsegiirl

I Hate Models

KTK

Nico Moreno

Restricted

The Forest

Boris Brejcha

Franky Wah

Layton Giordani

James Organ

Niva

SPECIAL GUEST: East End Dubs

Pepsi presents Full On Trance

Billy Gillies

Cosmic Gate

Nifra

Kimmic

Shugz

Maria Healy

Mark Roma

Pepsi presents Full On

Brennan Heart

Uberjakd

Mddltn

DKH

Hospitality

Rob Crouch

Jesse James

Murfi

Luke Pompey

Lee Ward

Pete James

Mr Jay

JAT

Jamie Payne

Drew Mooney

Harry Mannion

What time do gates or the campsites open at Creamfields 2025?

Opening and closing times are set to be confirmed by Creamfields closer to the date of the festival, however in previous years access to the campsite usually takes place from 12pm on the Thursday of the festival.

Day ticket holders will be able to enter the festival site’s main arena on Friday at 3pm, with the main arena opening for those people at 2pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday. Again, in previous years the main arena will close at 11:30pm Thursday and Friday, then at 4:30am on Saturday and then 11:30pm on the final night of the festival.

Both the campsite and the car parks will also close at 12pm on the Monday following the event, but again these times may change once Creamfields reveal more information.

Can I leave the Creamfields 2025 festival site and return the same day?

No, unfortunately not; you cannot leave the Creamfields 2025 festival site and return on the same day, much like previous years. Once you’re in - you’re in.

What are my travel options to get to Creamfields 2025?

By car

The festival takes place in Daresbury, Cheshire, in North West England, conveniently located near Liverpool and Manchester. To help reduce traffic congestion and make your journey smoother, all routes to the festival will be clearly signposted. Following these dedicated festival signs will get you to the site faster and with minimal delays.

Organizers strongly advise against using sat-nav systems, as road closures will be in place around the festival grounds, which could lead to unnecessary detours. Also, remember to book a car park pass now - it’s much cheaper than purchasing one on the day.

If you're arriving by taxi, please ensure your driver follows the signs to the designated Drop-Off & Pick-Up point. For a smoother experience, Creamfields recommend using pre-booked taxis, agreeing on the fare before your journey begins, and noting the driver’s ID badge and vehicle plate in case you need to report any issues to the on-site taxi marshals.

If you're using a Hackney cab, make sure the meter is running and that the driver is aware they must drop off only at the official festival Drop-Off point.

By train

The closest train stations to the festival site are Runcorn Station , Warrington Central , Warrington Bank Quay , and Liverpool Lime Street . These stations are well connected to the main rail network, with shuttle buses running to and from the festival throughout the day and night.

Expect increased demand on trains to and from Warrington Bank Quay between Thursday, August 22, and Monday, August 26, due to Creamfields Festival. A queuing system may be in place, so allow extra time for your journey. Creamfields shuttle buses will operate between Warrington Bus Interchange and the festival site.

Trains to and from Runcorn will also be busier than usual over the festival weekend, and a queuing system may be in place. Shuttle buses will run from the festival site to Runcorn station when leaving. However, there are no shuttle buses running to the festival from Runcorn, so plan your journey accordingly .

By coach

Big Green Coach is the official travel partner for Creamfields for the 16th consecutive year, offering carbon-neutral return coach services directly to the festival’s coach park.

Coaches depart on Thursday or Friday, with all return journeys on Monday and tickets start from £75, with an option to secure a seat for £1 and pay in installments. Booking in advance is recommended.

I don’t want to camp - what other accommodation options are there for Creamfields 2025?

If you’re not one to trek around with a tent on your back, then there are some other options to make Creamfields a pampered experience.

From En-Suite tent houses to a crew hut or a simple, pre-pitched tent, check out the other accommodation options available through the Creamfields website .

What items should I not bring with me to Creamfields 2025?

Ah yes, the old banned items situation; as it stands you should not be bringing any of the following items with you to the festival site, period:

Aerosols

Air horns

Animal (except registered hearing or guide dogs)

Balloons

Blow torches

Professional camera equipment (including SLR cameras)

Campfires

Children under 18 years old

Chinese lanterns

Clothing/garments/items which promote Cultural Appropriation

Disposable vapes

Drones and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Firearms, weapons, sharps and anything that could be used as a weapon

Firework

Fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics and smoke bombs

Flag poles (flags are permitted)

Gas Canisters/cylinders

Glass (small makeup mirrors are permitted)

Gazebos

Generators

Hammers (wooden or plastic camping mallets may be permitted)

Hexamine tablet fuel blocks

Illegal substances including so called “legal highs” and laughing gas.

Laser pens

Penknives

Projectiles

Petrol burners

Radios / Walkie-Talkies

Razors / Razor Blades (electric razors permitted)

Selfie Sticks

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles

Sound System / Portable Speakers

Spray cans

Unauthorised marketing materials

However, the following items are allowed to Creamfields, so long as they stay within the confines of the campsites:

Alcohol (1 x 24 can/plastic crate of beer/cider or drink of choice and 1 litre of spirit or wine in a plastic bottle.)

Bags over A4 in size (anything larger than A4 will not be allowed in the main arena)

Camping equipment

Chairs/Stools/Inflatable loungers

Computer equipment (at the owner’s own risk)

Disposable BBQs (booking in tents is banned)

Empty reusable plastic & metal bottles / Coffee cups

Food (campers only)

Soft drinks (Day ticket holders may bring 500ml sealed plastic bottle of water)

Solid fuel cooking stoves

Tobacco for personal use

Umbrellas (large golfing umbrellas are banned)

What’s the weather forecast meant to be for Creamfields 2025?

It’s a bit early to be looking at the weather forecast for Creamfields 2025, but then again it’s always best to be optimistic, right?

In which case, Accuweather reports that historically on average, the area where Creamfields takes place usually has highs of 18° and lows of at worst 12° across the area. But double check before the event, please!

Are there any tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?

There are still an assortment of tickets and hospitality packages available for Creamfields 2025; for more information or to pick one up today, visit Ticketmaster UK .

Heading to another festival in 2025? Why not check out our guides to Download Festival, Wireless 2025 or TRNSMT 2025 for more helpful information?