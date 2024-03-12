Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together.

St Simon’s Church, in Simonside, is the venue for the gig which will see Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 7.30pm.

Compass Acapella are known for their soul-stirring performances and will be sharing the night with the equally talented female voices of Tyneside A Cappella.

Together they aim to transport the audience on a melodic journey through various musical genres, including show tunes, rock anthems, ballads, and pop songs.

All the songs are performed without musical accompaniment, with the choirs choosing to showcase the power and beauty of their a cappella singing alone.

Susan Jones, musical director of Compass Acapella, says she is ‘very excited’ to be singing at

the historic church venue.

She said: “St. Simon’s Church, with its historic charm, creates an intimate setting that amplifies the sound of vocal harmonies.

“Whether you’re a seasoned a cappella enthusiast or a casual music lover, this event promises an evening of joy, connection, and beautiful melodies – come along you will have a terrific time.”

The musical concert welcomes music enthusiasts and community members alike. The entrance fee is a donation of £6 per person, with proceeds going to the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside. Light refreshments will be provided on the night.