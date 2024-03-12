Two of region's top choirs join forces for 'unforgettable' night of singing in South Shields

Two accomplished a cappella choirs are joining forces for what is being billed as an ‘unforgettable musical experience’ in South Shields this weekend.
Richard Ord
By Richard Ord
Published 12th Mar 2024, 17:59 GMT
Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together.Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together.
Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together.

St Simon’s Church, in Simonside, is the venue for the gig which will see Compass Acapella and the all-female Tyneside A Cappella choirs performing together on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 7.30pm.

Compass Acapella are known for their soul-stirring performances and will be sharing the night with the equally talented female voices of Tyneside A Cappella.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together they aim to transport the audience on a melodic journey through various musical genres, including show tunes, rock anthems, ballads, and pop songs.

Most Popular

    All the songs are performed without musical accompaniment, with the choirs choosing to showcase the power and beauty of their a cappella singing alone.

    Susan Jones, musical director of Compass Acapella, says she is ‘very excited’ to be singing at

    the historic church venue.

    She said: “St. Simon’s Church, with its historic charm, creates an intimate setting that amplifies the sound of vocal harmonies.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Whether you’re a seasoned a cappella enthusiast or a casual music lover, this event promises an evening of joy, connection, and beautiful melodies – come along you will have a terrific time.”

    The musical concert welcomes music enthusiasts and community members alike. The entrance fee is a donation of £6 per person, with proceeds going to the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside. Light refreshments will be provided on the night.

    If you’re interested in joining the fun, both choirs are always looking for new members, but Compass Acapella is closer to home and they seek new tenors. Rehearsals are every Tuesday, 7.30pm, at Cleadon Academy, SR6 7RP.

    Related topics:Susan JonesSouth Shields