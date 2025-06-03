Bake Off: The Professionals is filmed at a stunning manor house - but where is it located? 🍰

GBBO’s spin-off show has returned for series 10.

It is filmed in a stunning location - that is different to the main show.

But where exactly does filming take place?

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for a brand new series and it is filmed at a truly stunning location. The spin-off features pastry chefs from around the country competing for glory.

It is filmed at a manor house that dates back to the 15th century - but you might not be able to place it. Bake Off will return with a brand new episode this evening (June 3).

But where is it filmed and can you visit it? Here’s all you need to know:

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals filmed?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

The Channel 4 series - a spin-off of Great British Bake Off - is filmed at Firle Place in East Sussex. It is located close to the town of Lewes.

Dating back to the 15th century, the manor house has been used for plenty of shows and movies over the years. It was used in the 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austin’s Emma as well as Jonathan Creek.

Bake Off: The Professionals has been filmed at Firle Place since 2017. It can be visited between May 4 and October 22 this year - according to its website .

Is GBBO filmed at the same location?

Bake Off’s sister show, the iconic Great British Bake Off, pitches its famous tent at Welford Park in Berkshire. It means that the two programmes are filmed in different locations - and each have a unique feel and vibe.

Who are the judges on Bake-Off: The Professionals?

It will be a pair of familiar faces on judging duty for the 10th series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to cast an expert eye, and several thousand expert tastebuds, over the contestants' creations.

Blin is best known as the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. He said: “What I’ve really noticed is that the gap between the strongest and weakest teams has narrowed so much. And when you reach the second or third stage of the competition, you see the teams are all really close together. I think now all the teams really understand what the competition is all about, so they prepare a little better.”

Finden is formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel. Speaking ahead of series 10, she added: “Hitting our 10th anniversary is like pulling a perfectly risen soufflé out of the oven – pure joy and satisfaction. Every series brings fresh talent, new surprises, and breathtaking creations.

“It is amazing to see how they evolve. I’m honoured to still be part of this journey and continue to inspire and challenge the best pastry in the industry.”

Both Blin and Finden have been judges on the show since it began back in 2016 on BBC Two - when it was originally called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème. The duo have judged on all 10 series, including the one airing in 2025.

