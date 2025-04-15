Big Kid Circus comes to Redcar with a 30ft King Kong.

A 30-foot animatronic King Kong is coming to the North East – and you can now get Big Kid Circus tickets for just £9 on Wowcher.

Big Kid Circus is rolling into the North East with a brand new show that’s quite literally larger than life – and we’ve found a deal that brings tickets down to just £9. That’s a 55% saving on the usual £20 price, available now through Wowcher.

Running from 25 to 27 April 2025 at Redcar Rugby Club, the Kingdom of Kong tour marks a milestone 20th anniversary for Big Kid Circus – and they’re celebrating with their most jaw-dropping production yet.

To book your discounted £9 tickets and check showtimes, visit Wowcher via this link.

What makes this year’s show special

The 2025 edition of Big Kid Circus is built around the UK debut of a towering 30-foot animatronic King Kong – a centrepiece that’s sure to wow audiences of all ages.

The all female riders of the ‘Globe of Death’ at Big Kid Circus. | Big Kid Circus.

The show also features a world-class cast from Brazil, Mexico, Tanzania and Ethiopia performing a non-stop mix of stunts, circus arts and comedy. Expect high-speed motorbikes roaring around the Globe of Death, daredevils risking it all on the Wheel of Death, and expert juggling, highwire and acrobatic acts. And of course, there are laughs throughout thanks to the classic clown routines that always get the crowd going.

This is Big Kid Circus at its best – family-friendly, action-packed and refreshingly affordable.

At a glance

Big Kid Circus is coming to Redcar Rugby Club in the North East from 25–27 April 2025. The Kingdom of Kong show features international circus performers, stunts and a 30ft King Kong. Tickets are usually £20, but a Wowcher deal drops the price to just £9. It’s a thrilling day out for all ages – but you’ll want to book quickly.