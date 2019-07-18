Celebrity 5 Go Barging series 2: John Prescott, Anita Harris and Shaun Williamson appear in tonight’s episode

Will you be watching Celebrity 5 Go Barging? (Photo: Channel 5)

With a new look and new participants, this is everything you need to know about the second series debuting tonight (19 July).

What is the show?

Follow as five familiar faces experience life in the slow lane aboard barges as they embark along Britain’s most beautiful waterways.

The five are setting off aboard two traditional narrow boats on Caldon Canal in Staffordshire.

Not only will the celebrity crew of these narrow boats have to adjust to life in cramped conditions, they also must learn how to successfully steer a 60 foot barge.

Who are the five celebrities?

These are the five new celebrities included in this series’ lineup:

Michael Buerk is a journalist and newsreader. Buerk presented BBC News from 1973 until 2002 and has already been the host of BBC Radio 4’s The Moral Maze since 1990.

Shaun Williamson is an actor as well as a singer and occasional presenter, he is best known for his role as Barry Evans in Easters, as well as portraying a satirical version of him in the BBC sitcom Extras.

Amanda Barrie is an actor who has made appearances in two Carry On films, an episode of the BBC comedy series Are You Being Served? She has played Alma Sedgewick in Coronation Street on and off for 20 years.

Anita Harris is a singer who experienced her chart breakthrough in the summer of 1967 with her single Just Loving You. She has also appeared in the Carry On films Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor.

John Prescott is a politician who was the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK for ten years between 1997 and 2007. In 2010, Prescott entered the House of Lords as a life peer with the title of Baron Prescott.

Where and when can I watch it?