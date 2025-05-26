Code of Silence has just a few episodes left on ITV 📺

Code of Silence continues to thrill audiences.

It is set to continue on ITV tonight.

But how many episodes are left in the series?

Code of Silence will continue with another thrilling instalment to end the Bank Holiday weekend. Viewers are being treated to double helping for the second week in a row.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of this six-part series. ITV was hailed ‘genius’ by viewers for a special ad-break to raise awareness for deafness.

But when will the next episode be on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of Code of Silence are left?

Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis and Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks in Code of Silence. | Mammoth/ ITV

The show will have six episodes in total, ITV has announced. The latest installment airing today (May 26) will be the fourth and that leaves just two more before the conclusion.

Code of Silence’s full boxset is available to stream on ITVX/ STV Player already if you can’t wait to find out what will happen. Based on the previous schedule, the last two episodes will be released on June 1 and 2.

When is Code of Silence on TV next and start time?

The fourth episode of Code of Silence will be broadcast on TV today (May 26). It is the second episode to be broadcast over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It will be live on ITV1/ STV at 9pm this evening, it has been confirmed. The episode will last for approximately an hour and finish at around 10pm.

What to expect from Code of Silence today?

The preview for the fourth episode, via Radio Times , read: “Alison is invited on a lavish trip to a luxurious hotel with Liam and soon discovers that he is using her as cover to spy on Amir Joshi and his family.

“She is convinced she can walk the fine line between her duty to the police and their undeniable connection, but she wavers when Liam opens up about his troubled past and she realises she is falling in love.”

