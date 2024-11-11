Not much longer for fans to wait 😍

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on Disney Plus on November 12.

Subscribers to the streaming service will be able to watch the MCU film.

It is available on DVD and Blu-Ray and can be purchased digitally.

The agonising wait for Deadpool & Wolverine to arrive on streaming is about to come to an end. Marvel’s hit summer blockbuster will be arriving on Disney Plus in just the blink of an eye.

A massive hit in cinemas after releasing on the big screen in July, you may have already watched the film. But if you were unable to catch it in the cinema, you will finally have a chance to catch up and get all the references.

Disney Plus earlier confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine would drop on the streaming service on Tuesday November 12 - just in time for the Christmas season. However you might be wondering when exactly you will be able to watch it.

What time will Deadpool & Wolverine release on Disney Plus?

The House of Mouse has confirmed that the latest MCU blockbuster - and the third Deadpool film - will arrive on Disney Plus on Tuesday November 12. It is almost four months since it was first released in cinema - so it has been an agonising wait for some fans.

But, it will not be available as soon as the clock strikes 12.01am on Tuesday for UK audiences - unfortunately. So no need to stay up super late to watch the film for the first - or 15th time.

Usually, Disney Plus releases new episodes of TV shows or films added to the streaming service at 8am GMT. This is because of the time difference with America - and 8am in the UK is the same as 12am Pacific Time in the states.

There are occasionally a few exceptions: Disney has in the past released shows a bit earlier in the US, so they drop in the early hours of the morning in the UK. A recent example is The Acolyte, which released episodes at 2am for British audiences.

But Disney has not announced an early release time for Deadpool & Wolverine, so expect it to drop on the streaming service at around 8am UK time on November 12.

How much does a month of Disney Plus cost?

If you are wanting to watch Deadpool & Wolverine but are not yet a member of Disney Plus, you might be wondering how much it will cost you. The lowest tier is the ad-supported subscription, which is available from £4.99 per month.

The standard level (with no ads) costs £7.99/ month and for those who want to watch in 4K it will set you back £10.99/ month. The standard DVD of Deadpool & Wolverine is available for £14.99 - if you want to own it physically.

Will you be watching Deadpool & Wolverine when it arrives on Disney Plus? Or have you already seen it at cinemas? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].