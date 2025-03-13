The pitches set to appear on Dragons’ Den tonight on BBC One 🐉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragons’ Den is a firm fixture on the BBC schedule.

The show is airing on Thursday evenings in early 2025.

But who is stepping into the Den tonight?

The BBC will be stepping back into the Dragons’ Den this evening. It will be followed by the latest episode of The Apprentice.

Fans are being reminded that tonight’s (March 13) episode is yet another repeat. The show returned for its 22nd series earlier in the year, but is currently on a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC spokesperson told TV Guide : “It's a split series so will continue later this year with the last episode in this run on Thursday, February 27, 2025." The episode that will air tonight is from the 20th series.

But who is stepping into the Den and which Dragons will they face? Here’s all you need to know:

Dragons' Den cast on BBC | BBC

Who is on Dragons’ Den in tonight’s episode?

In the episode that will air on BBC One today (March 13), the Dragons will hear pitches from: “A couple who organise social events for four-legged friends and a 29-year-old with a larger-than-life clothing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A married couple claim they’ve invented the holy grail for tall people – a decent night’s sleep. And a self-proclaimed accidental CEO aims to give some dignity to borrowing money from friends and family.”

Which Dragons are on the line-up tonight?

Over the years the Dragons’ Den has seen plenty of changes on its fearsome panel of investors. The episode airing on the BBC tonight will feature: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.