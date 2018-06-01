National Fish and Chip Day: Where to get your supper in South Tyneside

Today’s the day to celebrate one of the nation’s favourite dishes - and who doesn’t love a fish supper?

But if you’re struggling to choose where to go for yours on National Fish and Chip Day - celebrated every year on June 1 - then we have some suggestions for you.

Earlier this year you voted to crown South Tyneside’s Chippy of the Year - and your votes also created our top 10 shortlist for the whole borough.

Read more: Meet your 2018 Chip Shop of the Year winner

Click through our picture gallery above to find your favourite - and have a little daydream about what you’re going to get tonight.

Whatever you’re ordering, whether you’re having salt and vinegar, sauce or mushy peas, we hope you enjoy your tea!

Related content: South Tyneside’s top 10 chippies as chosen by you