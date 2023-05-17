Car enthusiasts can enjoy North East American Club Fins and Chrome car show featuring American, European, Classic, retro and vintage vehicles.

As well as the cars there will also be a range of food and drink vendors, charity and private stalls holders, among them products for the dog lovers , cake stalls, handmade crafts, artwork and many more.

Entertainment wise there will be a local DJ called Sluggers Boogie Box and for the kids there will be bouncy castles.

There is also a licensed bar in the marquee, as well as coffee vendors and ice cream.

Classic car at Fins and Chrome show

The car show will return to Gypsies Green Stadium on Sunday, 21 May 10am - 5pm.

On the Saturday evening there will be entertainment from live band “Borderland” with a great choice of music for young and old.

Car Exhibitors get in free. If your vehicle was made before 1999 you are welcome to just show up on the day. If your vehicle was made during 2000 or after please can you send us an email to book your spot [email protected]

Gates open from 8am ready for the public to arrive at 10am. Public entry fees are adults £3, OAP £2 and children £1. Family deals are available on the day and dogs on a lead are free.

