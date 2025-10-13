Hunted has revealed its fugitives and hunters for series 8 📺🚨

Hunted’s new season is set to continue tonight.

The latest batch of contestants are on the run.

But who is taking part in series 8 on Channel 4?

Hunted will be back for another episode in just a matter of hours. The brand new season kicked-off last night and introduced the nation to a new batch of contestants.

Once more, 14 ordinary people from all over the UK have turned fugitive. If they can successfully outrun the elite team of hunters for 21 days, they will win a share of £100,000.

To avoid the hunters, the fugitives will be on the run across the length and breadth of the UK. But who are the contestants this time around?

What time does Hunted start today?

Hunted fugitives Ste and Chris in series 8 | Channel 4

Hunted will be back with another episode tonight (October 13), after the premiere aired yesterday (October 12). It is a regular version of the hit Channel 4 reality show, so it is ordinary people who will be hunted this time around and not celebrities.

The show will continue on Channel 4 this evening, with the latest episode starting at 9pm. It can be watched on TV as well as live and on demand via the Channel 4 app.

Who is in the cast of Hunted series 8?

Emma (38) & Jenni (34) - sisters

Saffron (25) & Dionne (55) - mother and daughter.

Andrew (51) & Robin (37) - friends

Cameron (27) & Simran (28) - couple

Sean (47) and Marie (43) - married

Ste (47) and Chris (46) - best mates

Warren (35) & Shaq (31) - brothers-in-law

The preview for episode two, via Radio Times , reads: “Sibling rivalry breaks out as one pair of fugitives head north, hoping for help from their home network, but unaware that the hunters are tracking their every move.

“A couple of runners are so loved up that they don't hear the hunters' drone descending while they sip champagne in a rented hot tub.”

Who are the hunters this season?

Leading the investigation from Hunted HQ is former Detective Superintendent of the Thames Valley Police, Ray Howard. Ray has led many complex investigations.

He is joined by Georgina “George” Bradley - Head of Ops at Hunted HQ. Abbie (Abi) Barrett is the Deputy / Head of Intelligence at Hunted HQ.

Speaking about the new series, Ray said: “Every series brings new challenges and unpredictable moments, which keeps the excitement alive. The teamwork and strategy involved in tracking down the fugitives is tough but also very rewarding.

“The team is incredible and brings together some of the most capable people from the policing, military, cyber, and analysis disciplines. It’s an experience that keeps us guessing as much as the audience, we never quite know what is coming next with the fugitives.”

