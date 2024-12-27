Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Jade Thirlwall has thanked fans for their birthday wishes - and admitted she made a ‘nana’ move and missed the start of her own party.

The Little Mix star was back home in South Shields for her birthday, which falls on Boxing Day.

In a post, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes - and admitted she fell asleep and made herself late for her own party.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Thank you everyone so much for the lovely messages.

“Haven’t had a chance to respond as, in true nana fashion, I had a nap that lasted three hours, and now I’m late for my own party.”

The former St Wilfred’s pupil often makes a splash on her birthday, coming home to celebrate and attending the Boxing Day Dip.