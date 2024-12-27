Little Mix star thanks fans - and admits 'nana' moment - after celebrating birthday in South Shields

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Singer Jade Thirlwall has thanked fans for their birthday wishes - and admitted she made a ‘nana’ move and missed the start of her own party.

The Little Mix star was back home in South Shields for her birthday, which falls on Boxing Day.

Footage on shared on Instagram shows her having fun in her Arbeia bar in Ocean Road, and sister venue Industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes - and admitted she fell asleep and made herself late for her own party.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Thank you everyone so much for the lovely messages.

“Haven’t had a chance to respond as, in true nana fashion, I had a nap that lasted three hours, and now I’m late for my own party.”

The former St Wilfred’s pupil often makes a splash on her birthday, coming home to celebrate and attending the Boxing Day Dip.

Related topics:Arbeia Roman Fort

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice