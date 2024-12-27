Little Mix star thanks fans - and admits 'nana' moment - after celebrating birthday in South Shields
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Little Mix star was back home in South Shields for her birthday, which falls on Boxing Day.
Footage on shared on Instagram shows her having fun in her Arbeia bar in Ocean Road, and sister venue Industry.
In a post, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes - and admitted she fell asleep and made herself late for her own party.
In a post on Instagram, she said: “Thank you everyone so much for the lovely messages.
“Haven’t had a chance to respond as, in true nana fashion, I had a nap that lasted three hours, and now I’m late for my own party.”
The former St Wilfred’s pupil often makes a splash on her birthday, coming home to celebrate and attending the Boxing Day Dip.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.