Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards join Madame Tussauds line-up as waxworks of group unveiled
South Shields singers Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have joined a star-studded line-up as waxwork figures of them are unveiled at Madame Tussauds.
The statues show their group Little Mix as a four-piece before the departure of Jesy Nelson in December 2020.
The lifelike figures show Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie, minus their current baby bumps, seated in chairs while Jade and Jesy stand behind them.
Jade’s model wears a bright green dress and gloves, while Perrie’s wears thigh-high white stockings.
The waxworks were unveiled at the London attraction on Wednesday, July 28 when fans got a chance to see them up close for the first time.
Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and became the first group to win the series.
Jade, 28, is a frequent visitor to her hometown and has recently opened Industry nightclub on Ocean Road.
It welcomed customers for the first time on Monday, July 19 and is next door to cocktail bar Arbeia, also owned by Jade.