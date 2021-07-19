Industry opens for Freedom Day in South Shields: Watch clubbers enjoy first night out at Jade Thirlwall's new nightclub as it opens at midnight for 'Freedom Day'
Jade Thirwall’s new South Shields nightclub welcomed partygoers at midnight on ‘Freedom Day’ as it opened for the first time.
Industry on Ocean Road has been waiting to open since March last year but had to postpone its launch event when the coronavirus pandemic led to the national lockdown.
But when the clock chimed midnight on Monday, July 19 the venue was finally able to host clubbers as Covid restrictions were lifted.
Industry, which is the sister venue to the Little Mix star’s popular Arbeia bar next door, said the mood was “phenomenal” as customers rushed to the dance floor with friends.
An Industry spokeswoman said: “It was really good.
"It wasn’t too busy which is how we wanted it to go to ensure we ironed out any kinks ahead of the upcoming weekend.
“People were in great spirits and the mood was phenomenal.”
A video released by Industry shows groups of people making the most of their new freedom and dancing with friends indoors for the first time in more than a year.
The venue confirmed that it will not be asking for a Covid passport or proof of a negative Covid test to gain entry but recommends that customers take a test before visiting.
It also said customers and staff will not have to wear masks but is recommending that people do continue to wear them when moving around the venue.
Hand sanitiser and NHS track and trace codes will remain in place for those wishing to use them, but table service will not be available.
Customers are asked to give each other room and be kind to staff.
It comes ahead of the venue's big opening weekend with a range of entertainment planned from Thursday to Saturday.
Doors will open at 10pm on Thursday, July 22, with music from DJ Johnny Emme, then on Friday and Saturday, the club will be open from 10pm to 4am with performances from DJ Paul Mann, DJ Felix Leiter & JamDJ.
Saturday will also feature a VIP special guest which is yet to be announced, but many Little Mix fans will be hoping landlady Jade will make an appearance.