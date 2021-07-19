Industry on Ocean Road has been waiting to open since March last year but had to postpone its launch event when the coronavirus pandemic led to the national lockdown.

But when the clock chimed midnight on Monday, July 19 the venue was finally able to host clubbers as Covid restrictions were lifted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubbers at Industry in the early hours of Freedom Day

An Industry spokeswoman said: “It was really good.

"It wasn’t too busy which is how we wanted it to go to ensure we ironed out any kinks ahead of the upcoming weekend.

“People were in great spirits and the mood was phenomenal.”

A video released by Industry shows groups of people making the most of their new freedom and dancing with friends indoors for the first time in more than a year.

Industry nightclub owned by Jade Thirlwall opened its doors for the first time on 'Freedom Day.' Photo by Arbeia bar.

The venue confirmed that it will not be asking for a Covid passport or proof of a negative Covid test to gain entry but recommends that customers take a test before visiting.

It also said customers and staff will not have to wear masks but is recommending that people do continue to wear them when moving around the venue.

Hand sanitiser and NHS track and trace codes will remain in place for those wishing to use them, but table service will not be available.

Customers are asked to give each other room and be kind to staff.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall owns Arbeia bar and club Industry on Ocean Road in South Shields.

It comes ahead of the venue's big opening weekend with a range of entertainment planned from Thursday to Saturday.

Doors will open at 10pm on Thursday, July 22, with music from DJ Johnny Emme, then on Friday and Saturday, the club will be open from 10pm to 4am with performances from DJ Paul Mann, DJ Felix Leiter & JamDJ.

Saturday will also feature a VIP special guest which is yet to be announced, but many Little Mix fans will be hoping landlady Jade will make an appearance.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Simply click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu.