Mrs Brown’s Boys is back and there will be some “unexpected guests” 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back for another season.

Agnes and the Finglas gang return to bring more laughs.

But who is in the cast of the show this year?

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back for more misadventures and unexpected guests. The show returns for its first min-series in nearly two years.

Fans were treated to two festive specials over the Christmas period last year with the comedy becoming a holiday tradition of its own. The BBC has yet to confirm if it will be back this December as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest trip to Fingals will feature a talent show, ‘a wonderfully hilarious "trip"’ and a ‘disastrous driving test’. But who can you expect to see in the latest episodes?

When does Mrs Brown’s Boys start?

Mrs Brown's Boys season 5 starts on August 1 | BBC

The fifth season of the show is set to begin later today (August 1) on BBC One. It is due to start at 9.30pm and follows Here We Go.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will be on for approximately 30 minutes and will be followed by the 10 o’clock news. The episode will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Mrs Brown’s Boys this season?

Mrs Brown’s Boys star and creator Brendan O’Carroll has been speaking about the new season ahead of the start date. He told fans: “The mini-series focuses on the continuing life in the Brown family and surrounding households in Finglas.

“Cathy gets involved with a podcast producer, which obviously is commandeered by Agnes, Winnie and Birdy. Granddad decides that he wants to leave the family home for a care home, Agnes of course packs his bags for him. Winnie’s husband’s car, which has been lying up for ten years, is pressed into action by Winnie, leading to a disastrous driving test which ends with a huge shock for the Brown family.

“In Foley's lounge bar, Father Damien stages his annual Finglas talent show, with some hilarious entries. All capped off with a wonderfully hilarious "trip" as Agnes is confined to a mobile chair.”

Brendan, who plays Agnes, described writing the new episodes “much more relaxing” than the festive episodes. He explained: “With the Christmas Specials, I have to keep it within the Christmas period (including the Christmas trees which have emerged as their own event), unlike the specials we can focus on anything, within reason.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Believe it or not most of the story lines are based on true events that either happened to my family or have been told to me by people about their families. Everybody has a story, and it's quite common for someone in a family to say in the middle of a family disaster, "This is like an episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys".”

Who is in the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 5?

The cast for the latest episodes, via Rotten Tomatoes , is as follows. It includes:

Brendan O’Carroll - Agnes Brown

Jennifer Gibney - Cathy Brown

Eilish O’Carroll - Winnie McGoogan

Amanda Woods - Betty Brown

Fiona O’Carroll - Maria Brown

Dermot O’Neill - Grandad

Conor Moloney - Father Damien

Martin Delany - Trevor Brown

Paddy Houlihan - Dermot Brown

Danny O’Carroll - Buster Brady

Susie Blake - Hillary Nicholson

Pat Shields - Mark Brown

Damien McKiernan - Rory Brown

Jamie O’Carroll - Bono Brown

Gary Hollywood - Dino Doyle

Blake O’Carroll - Blister

Fiona Gibney - Sharon McGoogan

June Rodgers - Blind Date

Eli Delany - Jasper

Helen Spain - Sheila Flynn

The BBC has also promised “unexpected guests” in the new episodes. Speaking about the actors, Brendan said: “I could not play any of the characters better than the actors who play them now. In particular, the likes of Cathy or Mark, without them the gags don't work.

“I honestly don't know the secret to the enduring success of Mrs. Brown's Boys, I write and perform what I think is funny and just hope that somebody somewhere watching gets a laugh out of it. That's it, and, although I sometimes try to include a "family" message along the way, essentially it’s just a bunch of actors trying to make you laugh.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.