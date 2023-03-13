Mechanics new management plan to ‘modernise while keep the original character’ of the popular South Shields pub

Popular South Shields pub, Mechanics Arms has recently reopened under brand-new management, father and son - both named Tony Maughan.

Tony Maughan Sr and Tony Maughan Jr, had a successful reopening on Friday, March 10 with plenty of regular and new faces flocking to the pub over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father and son have plenty of experience in the pub and bar industry, as they also own the incredibly well-loved disco bar in Newcastle, Sgt Peppers. They also own pubs in Newcastle.

The Mechanics Arms has recently reopened under brand-new management.

Most Popular

Alongside the Mechanics Arms, the pair have also taken on another South Tyneside venue, The Greyhound in Jarrow. They are set to reopen the pub this Friday, March 17 on St Patrick’s Day, with various offers on their Irish drinks.

When reopening the Mechanics Arms, the father and son were quick to introduce the use of card terminals and a cocktail menu with classic cocktails such as Woo Woo and Sex On The Beach available. “We introduced little things we thought that the pub was missing,” said Tony Jr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also made the decision to keep on the staff members currently employed at the Mechanics Arms and resident DJ Donna - whose Karaoke is loved among South Shields residents.

“We’re really happy!” said Tony Jr. “The staff are great and the customers are great.”

Tony Jr and his father are good friends with Derek Bellis, who has recently taken on the neighbouring pub, the Lambton Arms and told us how they will work together and help each other out.

Tony Sr and Jr have a few ideas in the works that they would like to introduce in the near future but are keeping them under wraps for now. However, Tony Jr explained that there will be a new cellar system, painting and signage as well as the hiring of a floor sanding company to restore the floors back to their original wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Jr said: “We're just giving it a little spruce up, a bit of TLC.” He further explained: “We want to give it a bit of modernisation but still keep the original character of the pub.”

The father and son duo have already received lots of great feedback from customers who visited the Mechanics Arms over their opening weekend, with many thanking them for “saving our pub”.