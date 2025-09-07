Taskmaster star Rosie Jones embarks on a UK tour with her new stand-up show, visiting cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, and Bristol.

Star of Taskmaster Rosie Jones is heading back out on the road with her brand-new stand-up show I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying.

The BAFTA-nominated powerhouse is bringing her loveable blend of cheek and charm to venues up and down the country this autumn - including Liverpool, Manchester, Lancashire, Bristol and the North East.

Rosie’s extensive TV appearances include Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Royal Variety, QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Blankety Blank and more, as well as a starring role in new C4 sitcom Pushers.

Rosie Jones. | Submitted

Her new tour kicks off in Taunton on September 9, before travelling around the country until December 4.

How to get tickets for Rosie Jones UK tour

Tickets are available here.

Rosie Jones UK tour dates 2025

Tuesday, September 9 - Taunton, Brewhouse

Thursday, September 11 - Bradford, Studio

Friday, September 12 - Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

Saturday, September 13 - Lancaster, Grand

Tuesday, September 23 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Thursday, September 25 - Leeds, City Varieties

Friday, September 26 - London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Wednesday, October 1 - London, Blackheath Halls

Friday, October 3 - Basingstoke, Haymarket

Monday, October 13 - Bristol, Old Vic

Tuesday, October 14 - Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

Wednesday, October 15 - Canterbury, Gulbenkian

Sunday, October 19 - Brighton, Corn Exchange

Tuesday, October 21 - Liverpool, Playhouse

Thursday, October 23 - Northampton, Royal

Friday, October 24 - Durham, Gala Theatre

Saturday, October 25 - Newcastle, Northern Stage

Sunday, October 26 - Leicester, Y Theatre

Wednesday, October 29 - Newcastle Under Lyme, New Vic Theatre

Thursday, October 30 - Birmingham, Old Rep

Friday, October 31 - Chelmsford, Theatre

Sunday, November 2 - Salford, Lowry Quays

Thursday, November 6 - Derby, Theatre

Friday, November 7 - Southampton, MAST Theatre

Monday, November 17 - Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Saturday, November 22 - Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Wednesday, December 3 - Glasgow, Glee Club

Thursday, December 4 - Edinburgh, The Stand