St James Park Stack announces family summer holiday schedule

The summer holiday are nearly here and plans are being put in place by venues across the region.

To give parents a helping hand in the upcoming school holidays, St. James’ Stack in the centre of Newcastle has unveiled a programme of activities for young kids.

The cornerstone of the events programme is the Kid’s Fan Festival of Fun which will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from Monday, July 21 until the end of August, from 11am to 12:30pm each day.

Then, on Tuesday, July 22, there will be the chance to set sail on the high seas with a special Winkle and Storm pantomime pirate show.

For 90 minutes, children will be whisked away on a swashbuckling journey filled with laughs, fun, and entertainment for the whole family.

And, on Wednesday, August 27, pirates will be replaced by pop stars with a special Popstar Party featuring party games, dance-offs, sing-alongs and live performances from top rated tribute acts of pop stars Meghan Trainor, Jess Glynne and main headliner, Taylor Swift.

All events take place from 11am to 12.30pm on the days stated and tickets are only required for those aged from two to 12.

Tickets for the Kid’s Fan Festival and Winkle and Storm Pirate Adventures are priced at £2.50 each and Popstar Party tickets cost £3.

For adult partygoers, St James' Stack is open seven days a week, from 10am until midnight.

