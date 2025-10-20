The Great British Bake Off is set to hold its 2025 quarter-final this week 📺🍰

It is time for the Great British Bake Off quarter-final.

The remaining bakers will face three more challenges.

But what week is it in the famous tent?

An old classic will be returning on The Great British Bake Off this week. The remaining bakers are set to take part in the show’s 2025 quarter-finals in just over 24 hours time.

Out of the original dozen amateurs who stepped into the tent back in episode one, just five remain. Remind yourself who left in week seven as fans were left unable to watch the heartbreaking exit.

The theme for this week’s quarter-final has been revealed. See all you need to know here:

What week is it on The Great British Bake Off?

It is almost time for the eighth episode of the series, if you can believe it. The show has reached the quarter-final stage and it will be an old favourite once more.

The remaining bakers will face Dessert Week in the tent on Tuesday (October 21). It is an old favourite that has featured regularly throughout the years.

However, it is not normally as late in the schedule as it is in series 16, it last took place at the quarter-final stage all the way back in series 11 in 2020. GBBO has introduced two new themes for this year including back-to-school and meringue weeks.

What are the challenges on Bake Off this week?

The preview for Dessert Week, via Radio Times, teases some very tasty treats. Including taking on a rather trendy Spanish twist on a classic cheesecake!

It reads: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present dessert week, which sees the bakers get stuck into a Basque-style cheesecake and a gluten-free sponge, before serving up an elaborate free-standing trifle in the showstopper.

“As always, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith taste their efforts - but who will make it through to next week's semi-final?”

When is The Great British Bake Off on this week?

Once again, Bake Off will be in its regular Tuesday evening slot tomorrow (October 21). It will start at 8pm as usual, viewers have been reminded.

GBBO will run for approximately 75 minutes and will finish at around 9.15pm. The show will return for the semi-final next Tuesday (October 28).

