Our region is blessed with some stunning scenery to explore, and there is no better time to experience these than Autumn.
Take a look at our list of the top Autumnal walks around the area and get out to see the colours and sights of the North East at this time of year.
1. Pipewellgate
A well known path, Pipewellgate to the south of the Tyne gives explorers fresh views of Newcastle's famous bridges. It is easily accessable from Gateshead and walkers even have the lovely Staithes Cafe to stop off at on their way up the river. Photo: Google
2. Bolam Lake
Bolam Lake's surroundings speak for themselves. The Northumberland spot has a good mix of lakeside and forest walks and has a cafe which is open between 10am and 4pm from April until September and 10am until 3pm from October through to March. Photo: Google
3. River Don
Have you ever seen this bridge next to Brockley Whins Metro station? Head under it on foot for some sweeping views of the fields around Boldon, but be careful - it can get muddy! | Jason Button/NationalWorld
4. Heaton Park
It may not be as famous as its Manchester namesake, but Heaton Park can be a stunning place for a walk when the leaves are changing colours. The site is also close to both Ouseburn and Jesmond, giving explorers plenty of options for a warm drink afterwards at the wide range of local bars and cafes. Photo: Google