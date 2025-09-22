11cperfect locations for autumn walks in and around Tyneside in 2025

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 14:22 BST

This can be the best time of the year to get out and explore what Tyneside has to offer.

Our region is blessed with some stunning scenery to explore, and there is no better time to experience these than Autumn.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines

Take a look at our list of the top Autumnal walks around the area and get out to see the colours and sights of the North East at this time of year.

A well known path, Pipewellgate to the south of the Tyne gives explorers fresh views of Newcastle's famous bridges. It is easily accessable from Gateshead and walkers even have the lovely Staithes Cafe to stop off at on their way up the river.

1. Pipewellgate

A well known path, Pipewellgate to the south of the Tyne gives explorers fresh views of Newcastle's famous bridges. It is easily accessable from Gateshead and walkers even have the lovely Staithes Cafe to stop off at on their way up the river. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bolam Lake's surroundings speak for themselves. The Northumberland spot has a good mix of lakeside and forest walks and has a cafe which is open between 10am and 4pm from April until September and 10am until 3pm from October through to March.

2. Bolam Lake

Bolam Lake's surroundings speak for themselves. The Northumberland spot has a good mix of lakeside and forest walks and has a cafe which is open between 10am and 4pm from April until September and 10am until 3pm from October through to March. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Have you ever seen this bridge next to Brockley Whins Metro station? Head under it on foot for some sweeping views of the fields around Boldon, but be careful - it can get muddy!

3. River Don

Have you ever seen this bridge next to Brockley Whins Metro station? Head under it on foot for some sweeping views of the fields around Boldon, but be careful - it can get muddy! | Jason Button/NationalWorld

Photo Sales
It may not be as famous as its Manchester namesake, but Heaton Park can be a stunning place for a walk when the leaves are changing colours. The site is also close to both Ouseburn and Jesmond, giving explorers plenty of options for a warm drink afterwards at the wide range of local bars and cafes.

4. Heaton Park

It may not be as famous as its Manchester namesake, but Heaton Park can be a stunning place for a walk when the leaves are changing colours. The site is also close to both Ouseburn and Jesmond, giving explorers plenty of options for a warm drink afterwards at the wide range of local bars and cafes. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North EastWalks
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice