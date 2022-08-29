12 pictures from the final day of the Great North Feast in the Park 2022 in South Shields' Bents Park
Tempting food stalls again brought out the crowds to Bents Park on the final day of the Great North Feast in the Park.
The three-day event saw all manner of culinary delights on offer from street food vans serving specialities from around the globe, to artisan bakers, sausage makers and confectioners selling creations to take home.
Queues formed at food vans, sold-out signs on stalls and a buzz in the air suggested the three-day event was ending on a high as people enjoyed bank holiday Monday in South Shields.
