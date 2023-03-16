News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
9 things you must do in South Shields
9 things you must do in South Shields
9 things you must do in South Shields

9 things you must do in South Shields

Experience South Shields in the best way by ticking off everything on the list.

By Holly Allton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT

Whether you have lived here for years, are here for a little holiday, or have just moved to the coastal town; this is the ideal list to follow to ensure you have ticked off all the things you must do while in South Shields.

From enjoying a Minchellas ice cream on our stunning beach, to soaking up the history of South Shields in our museum, there are plenty of fun and interestings things to do in our amazing town.

South Shields has its own market stalls, where independent retailers will set up to sell their products. It's definitely a place to find a hidden gem!

1. Browse the market

South Shields has its own market stalls, where independent retailers will set up to sell their products. It's definitely a place to find a hidden gem! Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
There are a variety of entertainment shows to watch at South Shields' theatre venue The Customs House. From plays, music, comedy and more!

2. Watch a show at The Customs House

There are a variety of entertainment shows to watch at South Shields' theatre venue The Customs House. From plays, music, comedy and more! Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is home to thrilling rides and rollercoasters as well as arcades and a bowling alley.

3. Seek thrills at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is home to thrilling rides and rollercoasters as well as arcades and a bowling alley. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Enjoy the sunshine and the beauty of ocean at our award-winning beach.

4. Spend time on our stunning beach

Enjoy the sunshine and the beauty of ocean at our award-winning beach. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South Shields