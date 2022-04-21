Artist's latest exhibition on display at Great North Museum: Hancock

Jane Lee McCracken, an artist who used to live in South Shields, has finally been able to display 700 global schoolchildren’s wildlife drawings at Great North Museum: Hancock after a two-ear delay due to Covid-19.

Where did all the Animals Go? Exhibition: features 100 Malaysian children’s drawings and vinyl prints of 700 original biro drawings by schoolchildren from the UK, USA, Kenya, Guyana and Malaysia. The display depicts some of the world’s most iconic and endangered species.

Jane, Where Did All the Animals Go? Founder, Project Lead and Curator who works in partnership with international wildlife charity, Born Free who she has raised funds for since 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Jane Lee McCracken

To celebrate the exhibition completion Jane delivered a wildlife Biro drawing workshop at the museum for the public to create drawings of Malaysian and other globally vulnerable species.

Jane said: “I am over-joyed to complete the exhibition and install the astonishing drawings by Malaysian children. It has been a tremendously inspirational and moving journey to completion and I’m so proud of all the children who participated in my workshops and created amazing art to help raise awareness of vulnerable wildlife.

"Through drawing, education, and the opportunity of self-expression, I hope to generate individual compassion towards animals and the environment while encouraging collective responsibility to further cherish and conserve the planet’s remaining wildlife for future generations: if we care we want to conserve.”

Dr Kate Holden, learning officer at the Great North Museum: Hancock, said: “We are delighted to showcase the work of children from North East England and around the world in our Living Planet gallery. Their reflection on the state of nature highlights the need to act now to secure the future of the planet they are inheriting.”

Also on display are large format prints of McCracken’s original biro drawings Butterfly Lover and Khan.

Where did all the Animals Go? is open daily with free entry. Monday to Friday, 10am – 5pm. Saturday, 10am – 4pm. Sunday, 11am – 4pm.