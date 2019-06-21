Celtic group Shamrock Street to perform at Friends of the Irish night
Lovers of Irish music and all things Hibernian are in for a treat.
Celtic group Shamrock Street are to appear at the Friends of the Irish Night at the Alberta Social Club in Railway Street, Jarrow, on Thursday.
There will be a flyer bingo at 10pm and members and bona fide guests are welcome. The band will perform from 8.15pm.
Shamrock Street are described as “one of the liveliest Irish party bands” in the North East.
The group performs a variety of Irish music and song, comprising of fiddle, electric fiddle, flute whistle, harmonicas, percussion and vocals, guitars and mandolin.
The Friends of the Irish Night group formed in 1962 with the aim of promoting the culture of all things Irish in the community.