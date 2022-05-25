Crafts and free cream teas among events as South Tyneside churches offer Jubilee family fun and feeds

As part of the parish’s Places of Welcome+ scheme, free cream teas are being served to celebrate the Jubilee after they received a “generous grant” to help mark the occasion.

The parish was given a Jubilee Celebration Fund grant by South Tyneside Council. The Queen is also the head of the Church of England.

Most weeks people can get together for a chat and a cup of coffee at a string of the parish’s Jarrow venues between 11am and 1pm.

Knit, natter, cream teas and fun for the kids too.

Next week, also from 11am to 1pm, there are free children's jubilee crafts and packed lunches to eat in or take away. Volunteers have all the craft activities ready, parents and carers can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and there are plenty of things for the youngsters to do.

These take place on Monday: Action Station, Boldon Lane; Tuesday: St Peter's Church, York Avenue; Wednesday: St Simon's, Wenlock Road and Thursday: St John the Baptist's, Nairn Street.

Also, the Knit and Craft Group meets at St Peter's every Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm. Some of their work, including Jubilee bunting, is quite spectacular and well worth seeing. But people can just pop along for a chat too.

There is even more from the parish for the forthcoming Jarrow Festival. At St Paul’s Church in Jarrow there are lots of activities taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

The Knit and Craft Group have created some spectacular jubilee bunting.

Any children visiting over half-term can pick up a free colouring book and pencils.

Nikita Carson works with volunteers at the Places of Welcome+ and said: “We are thankful for the Jubilee Celebration Fund grant from South Tyneside Council.

“This has enabled us to provide activities and afternoon tea boxes for residents across the community with the help of Andria Williams, Community Champion at Morrisons.

“And we are looking forward to celebrating the Queen's Jubilee together, street party style, in our Place of Welcome Drop-Ins."