Jarrow ‘s Viking Centre will be hosting a ‘dragons day’ on October 31 featuring knights, maidens and a robotic dragon.

The magnificent dragon is 7ft tall 16ins long with a wingspan of 5ft 3ins and children will be able to enrol as knights to learn how to tame the legendary creature.

Lee Kimber, centre manager, said: “Interest in dragons is at an all-time high following the popular television programme ‘Game of Thrones’, Julia Donaldson’s ‘Zog the Dragon’ and the ‘How to Train your Dragon’ movie franchise.”

The dragon is set to land at the Viking Centre in Jarrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We anticipate that children taking part in our dragon sessions will all want to be a dragon slayer.”

Once enrolled as an official knight, children can take part in medieval games, learn how to train the giant dragon and also meet a special baby dragon.

The Viking Centre is no stranger to going back in time, have previously turned Jurassic earlier in the summer playing host to a dinosaur invasion.

The dragons day is a free event, something which is key to centre manager Mr. Kimber.

The mythical dragon coming to South Tyneside this half term

He said: “Keeping children entertained can be very expensive. We organise children’s activities every school holiday, and parents know that they can bring their children to the centre to enjoy some of the best entertainment around and it is totally free.”