The Shop, Stay, Play event will see part of South Shields Market Place transformed into a pop-up green space where families can enjoy a movie at the outdoor cinema. There will also be lawn games and a teacup fairground ride.
This event is completely free and will be held alongside the traditional market at South Shields Market Square, which is held every Saturday, from 10am – 3pm across three dates throughout the summer holidays:
*30 July
*20 August
*3 September
There will be three free films to enjoy on each of the three different dates.
The schedule includes:
30 July
*10am - Paw Patrol the Movie
*11.30am - CoCo
*1.15pm - Encanto
20 August
*10am - Luca
*11.30am - CoCo
*1.15pm - Sing 2
3 September
*10am - Trolls World Tour
*11.30am - Toy Story 4
*1.15pm - Bad Guys