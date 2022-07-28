The Shop, Stay, Play event will see part of South Shields Market Place transformed into a pop-up green space where families can enjoy a movie at the outdoor cinema. There will also be lawn games and a teacup fairground ride.

This event is completely free and will be held alongside the traditional market at South Shields Market Square, which is held every Saturday, from 10am – 3pm across three dates throughout the summer holidays:

*30 July

Stay, Shop and Play at South Shields Market.

*20 August

*3 September

There will be three free films to enjoy on each of the three different dates.

The schedule includes:

30 July

*10am - Paw Patrol the Movie

*11.30am - CoCo

*1.15pm - Encanto

20 August

*10am - Luca

*11.30am - CoCo

*1.15pm - Sing 2

3 September

*10am - Trolls World Tour

*11.30am - Toy Story 4