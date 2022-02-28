Event in South Tyneside to remember those lost during Covid-19 pandemic

An occasion has been organised to celebrate the lives of people to passed away due to Covid-19 and didn’t get the send off they deserved due to restrictions.

The celebration was initially for Frankie Chambers who passed away in May 2020, who was a close friend of Ged Campbell, Ged Barker and Matty Mcelhatton who have organised the event.

Frankie’s brother Danny along with his friends wanted to celebrate his passing in a way they weren’t able to at the time. They have been trying to arrange this for some time but with Covid-19 it has taken longer than expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Social Iona Club

In addition to losing friend Frankie, Ged Campbell’s wife Rita Campbell died suddenly in October 2020 aged 63 after a very short illness and having just retired.

Ged Campbell said: "There have been so many losses that it has now been opened up as a day for everybody to celebrate absent friends.”

“It has most certainly brought the community together and I have personally welcomed and very much appreciated the love and support from friends, family and work colleagues.”

The event will feature comedy from Terry (Buster) Joyce and music from Shamrock street, Alan Armstrong and Sarah Kemp who appeared recently appeared on ITV singing show Starstruck as Cher.

The event will take place Saturday, March 12, at Hebburn Iona Social Club, 12pm-6pm. Tickets for the event are £5 with all proceeds going to Macmillan nurses. Tickets can be purchased at the club.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.