Fins and Chrome classic car show returning to South Shields for 2022 - here's everything you need to know

Car enthusiasts can enjoy North East American club “Fins and Chrome” car show featuring vehicles of various makes, models and ages this weekend when the event returns to town after a three-year absence due to Covid-19.

What’s happening?

A number of classic American and European will be on display with vehicle from the 1930s all the way to modern performance cars for the first time since the pandemic.

As well as cars JK Bouncy castles will be bringing lots of inflatables and games to keep the whole family entertained.

The Armed Forces bikers have activities planned to raise funds to assist former serving members of the armed forces.

What food will be available?

Food vans lined up for the event include ‘Piggy Blinders’, Acropolis Greek street food, Flip and Fast pancakes and Rand B sweets and doughnuts.

Refreshment vendors include Kev’s Ice Cream, Barista Sisters Coffee and Black Hack Coffee and chocolate.

When is it?

Sunday, May 28, 10am – 5pm.

Where is it?

Gypsies Green on the South Shields sea front.

Parking and showing vehicles.

There is no parking on site but plenty of car parks around the sea front area.

If you own a classic/American or European or motorbike and want to show it free of charge please arrive before 9.30 to be in place for gates opening to the public at 10am or you can book in by emailing [email protected]

