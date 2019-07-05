Don McLean in performance at The Sage Gateshead in 2015

Singer-songwriter and folk-rock icon Don will perform at Middlesbrough Town Hall as part of his current transatlantic tour. Responsible for the global classic American Pie, Don will perform at the venue on Thursday August 29.

With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, the singer is one of America’s most beloved country artists and is widely regarded as one of the most prolific songwriters of all time.

Having received global acclaim for his recently released 19th studio album, Botanical Gardens, Don is back on the road again with new material and promises to deliver classics from his substantial back catalogue which boasts American Pie – officially crowned as the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century – and other chart-topping hits such as Crying, Vincent (Starry Night); Castle in the Air and And I Love You So.

Speaking about his forthcoming show on Teesside, Don said: “I am always excited about returning to England. It’s like a second home to me and has been for 50 years. I’ve toured every highway and byway and I’ve loved it all. At this point in my career, I tour with a four-piece group from Nashville who have been with me for many years.

“Those looking to see how we sound need only look us up at Glastonbury on YouTube or Stagecoach, two of the biggest festivals in the world, which we headlined. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very soon at Middlesbrough”.

Lorna Fulton, Head of Middlesbrough Town Hall, added: “For many, Don McLean’s songs have formed the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and we’re honoured to be

able to have him here in our beautiful main hall as part of our ambitious summer programme. Don is only playing two UK dates on this tour and we’re delighted one of them will be happening here in Middlesbrough.”