Yoga Wellbeing will be bringing ‘The Great North Yoga Show’ to the North East in October as teachers from the area encourage everyone to get involved and discover the benefits yoga can offer.

The event will feature 20 local teachers, 12 exhibition stands, and even yoga disco, open to all ages and abilities.

Yoga Wellbeing was launched by former school teacher Sara Jobling, 64, who has over 38 years experience practising and teaching yoga.

After teaching yoga part time for over 20 years, Sara took a leap of faith and founded Yoga Wellbeing in 2011 and was inspired to create the Great North Yoga Show after visiting a similar show in London.

She said: “The Great North Yoga Show is not an elite event. The show is for everyone. Total beginners who perhaps fancied trying yoga but didn’t know where to start, can get a fantastic introduction all under one roof. We even want to appeal to those who think yoga is not their cup of tea.

"Activities at the show range from gentle and relaxing to dynamic and intense. Many people will be surprised at how many different styles of yoga are out there.”

Sara previously taught biology in secondary schools but found a passion for yoga and took it on full time.

The new event will offer more than 30 hours of yoga, mindfulness, meditation, breathing techniques and other activities to the people of the North East.

Sara said training yoga teachers is a great passion.

“Seeing younger people with a love of yoga blossoming into amazing teachers who simply want to pass on their love of yoga to others is a great reward,” she said.

The event will also offer sound bathing, crystal healing, cosmetics, gifts and local art workshops.