The Halloween Headtorch Run will begin at Souter Lighthouse as darkness falls on Friday, October 28, with runners being encouraged to bring their best Halloween costume, lanterns and enjoy the excitement of the trail fun run.

The five-mile course will take runners along Souter Lighthouse and the Leas while a shorter two-mile course will also be marked for parents and children to walk, jog or run together.

To get in the Halloween spirit, there will also be a pumpkin carving competition, where the winner will win a running kit bundle.

Luke Adams.

Most Popular

The Halloween Headtorch Run is organised by local running and fitness club Run Eat Sleep (RES), based in South Shields.

Organiser Luke Adams said: “Celebrate Halloween on Friday 28th October 2022 with a Halloween Trail Fun Run at Souter Lighthouse as darkness falls. Bring your best Halloween costumes and lanterns, and come and enjoy the excitement of our spooky event at Souter Lighthouse.

“We encourage runners of all abilities to take part with friends in their best fancy dress Halloween costumes (optional) on our fully marked and spooky five-mile course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners taking part in a previous RES event at Souter Lighthouse.

Run Eat Sleep is a running and fitness club based in South Shields which was set up by Luke in 2011.

It aims to help beginners get into running and also build a community sharing the benefits and enjoyment regular running brings.

Since launching it has developed into a successful fitness business, receiving regional awards for running coaching and running events from England Athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad