'Home Alone' exhibition tours South Tyneside giving an insight into experiences

‘Home Alone’ features objects, pictures and an audio diary which tells the day-to-day experience of living alone, an experience that a growing number of older people in communities face.

For eight months, artist Sharon Bailey visited older people across the region who live alone. She photographed and recorded conversations with them, spending hours talking and listening. 'Home Alone' brings these untold stories and images out of the houses and into public spaces.

Accompanying the installation is information for people living on their own or caring for someone who are alone, with material specifically created to highlight some of the support and activity available to access.

Home Alone exhibition

'Home Alone' highlights this important issue and is a way of challenging ideas around ageing and social isolation. It explores how we can support others, as individuals with social and emotional needs.

The installation includes photographs made in people's homes, diary excerpts and features a specially commissioned monologue, written by Catrina McHugh MBE (Open Clasp) and performed by actress Barbara Heslop.

Laura Lindow from Open Clasp Theatre directed the piece.

The touring exhibition will take place at:

:: Cleadon Park Library, South Shields - until Sunday, October 2. Opening times: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9am-7pm, Wednesday and Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm,

:: Bilton Hall Community Trust, Taunton Avenue, Jarrow – Wednesday, October 5 to Monday, October 10. Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am-5pm