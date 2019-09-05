How Great Run Local is keeping South Tyneside folk on their toes all year round
Thousands of runners are set to complete the Great North Run at the weekend – but its little brother is aiming to keep South Tyneside active all year round.
Organisers of Great Run Local – which runs 2k and 5k events each Sunday across the country – are looking to keep people of all levels healthy and active by encouraging them to put their trainers on and start running.
The not-for-profit organisation’s free weekly events are aimed at runners of any age, ability and experience, all with the goal of encouraging sport participation.
The South Tyneside events are held at the National Trust’s Souter Lighthouse, with trained volunteers and refreshments on hand.
Lucy Owens, active outdoors Development Officer for the National Trust, said is delighted to be able to help keep South Tyneside active.
She said: “It’s a great way to get into or improve your running by providing a friendly, fun environment to come and have a go without feeling pressure to keep up or achieve a certain speed.”
Councillor Tracy Dixon, deputy leader for South Tyneside Council and Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, recently attended an event and was full of praise for the initiative.
She said: “It is extremely important to build physical activity into your weekly routine and the Great Run Local is a brilliant way to do that. It provides an opportunity to get active, have fun and take in the beautiful views of the coastline all at the same time.”
Councillor Dixon said as well as keeping fit, Great Local events are also a way to interact with the community and meet new people.
“The friendly run has a great community feel and is designed for all levels of ability making it a great opportunity for the whole family to get involved,” she said.
“Reducing the amount of inactivity across South Tyneside is extremely important and free events like this are a great way of encouraging people within the borough to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle while having fun”
The events start each Sunday at 9.30am. Those interested can register at the Great Run Local website.