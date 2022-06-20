Tributes were paid to military organisations during the special events in South Tyneside at the weekend to mark the occasion.
The event has missed the passed two years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration, organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council, included a cavalcade of hundreds of motorbikes and a colourful military parade along South Shields seafront.
This was followed by an open-air church service led by Father Mark Mawhinney of St Hilda’s Church and an inspection of the troops by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Mr Barry Speker.
Families then enjoyed a fun day in Bents Park featuring live music, children’s fairground rides, charity stalls and an exhibition of motorbikes, scooters, classic cars and military vehicles.
The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay said: "I was incredibly honoured to represent the Borough at this year’s Armed Forces Day parade and fun day.
“It is such a fantastic event and a fitting tribute to the Borough’s Armed Forces community. It gives people the chance to show support for the amazing work that they do to help keep our country safe and to recognise and reflect on the enormous commitment and sacrifices they make.
“I was delighted to see so many people turn out in force to celebrate and enjoy a fun-filled family day out while supporting our military personnel, past and present.
“It is so important to show our troops that people do value their commitment and once again, the people of South Tyneside didn’t disappoint on what has become one of the most popular and poignant events in our calendar.”
The annual event celebrates all things military, from servicemen and women past and present to their families, veterans and cadets, and raises money for Armed Forces charities.
More information about supported for the Armed Forces in South Tyneside is available online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/armedforces