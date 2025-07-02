Mean Girls is heading to Sunderland with the most fetch outfits in theatre

Dust off your most fetch outfit - Mean Girls is heading to Sunderland.

The original West End cast of Mean Girls | Brinkhoff-Mögenburg.

It’s been announced that the hit comedy musical, based on the film of the same name, will hit the Sunderland Empire stage from April 6-11, 2026 with casting announced closer to the time.

Based on the 2004 film star starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, the musical had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre in June 2024, where it was seen by over 330,000 people, and played until June 2025.

It went on to win the Best New Musical award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards. Now, regional audiences can wear pink when the show hits the road.

Its book is by Tina Fey, who also penned the film.

The story

The show made its West End debut last year | Brinkhoff-Mögenburg

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way.

Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage.

When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Tickets

Mean Girls is at Sunderland Empire from Monday, April 6 to Saturday, April 11, 2026. Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, July 3 at 10am from ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland *

* A £3.95 transaction fee may apply to online bookings.