I went to see Hamilton as it brings some star-spangled sparkle to Sunderland Empire

It’s fitting that a musical about the right hand man to George Washington should make its North East debut in a city which comprises the ancestral home of the first American president.

HAMILTON TOUR. Marley Fenton (Alexander Hamilton) and Company. | Photo by Danny Kaan

Washington Old Hall has long celebrated its links to the most famous Washington of them all, but it’s one of his fellow founding fathers who’s the star of this behemoth of a blockbuster.

Step forward divisive historical figure Alexander Hamilton, the passionate military officer who fought for change, becoming the first US secretary of the treasury and helping shape the America we know today.

Although the breeches and bustles donned by the cast transport you to 18th century America in Hamilton, this is very much a modern masterclass of a musical.

Buckle up for just under three hours of pure Broadway magic right here on Wearside.

Akmed Junior Khemalai (George Washington) and Company. | Photo Danny Kaan

It’s such a tour-de-force that audiences will travel far and wide to be in ‘the room where it happens’ with Sunderland one of only a handful of cities you can catch it on tour.

And as soon as the action kicks off, it’s easy to see how Hamilton has racked up 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Rap is the language of Revolution in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s excellent creation and, much as Bridgerton does, it takes a period of history and views it through a modern lens - a storytelling technique which works spectacularly well.

The country-defining War of Independence becomes a beat perfect performance with a calibre of musicianship and energy that wouldn’t be out of place on a big stadium concert tour.

Billy Nevers (Aaron Burr) and Company | Danny Kaan

Marley Fenton is our main man Hamilton and he has great charisma, projecting the founding father’s passions to great effect, keeping your attention throughout what’s a longer than most musical.

You really root for him as we go on his journey from Caribbean immigrant to one of the most important men in America - with plenty of personal drama along the way.

I particularly enjoyed the fast pace and power of My Shot, a sharp and precise rap which sets the tone early on for this unrelenting piece of theatre.

His foe, Aaron Burr, is played just brilliantly by Billy Nevers as we watch their intense political rivalry unravel. And what a voice! One of the best I’ve witnessed at the Empire, in fact. His commanding performance in The Room Where It Happens bristles with frustration and ambition and is something to behold.

Comedic relief from all the politics and power play comes in the form of a delightfully camp King George played by Louis Maskell.

There’s great physical acting here as he creeps on the stage, dripping in sarcasm and superiority. Never more so than in the unctuous You’ll be Back.

The set doesn’t change as much as other musicals - although there is a rotating stage used well that suits the rolling rhythm of the music - but that just helps you to hone in on the actors and the often complex story without the distraction of flashing lights and smoke machines.

Indeed, it’s not only the performances which bring another level to the Empire: the story has great substance too - this isn’t just a musical where you can sit back and let the plot wash over you.

Let’s face it this is the equivalent of hundreds of pages of history condensed into a few hours, so you need to concentrate. I would advise, therefore, that you read up on the story of the founding fathers to really get the most from it.

This was my first time seeing Hamilton but it’s a musical so layered it will likely unlock a new understanding and favourite song on each viewing. It’s no wonder Hamilton has them coming back time and time again for the most interesting history lesson you’ll ever sit through.

It may have been the hottest day of the year on our visit - but this is most certainly the hottest ticket in town right now.

Hamilton is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, July 26. Tickets are available at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland