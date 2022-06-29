Along with this weekend’s Carnival Parade (on Saturday, July 2), Proms in the Park and the four free Sunday Concerts running at Bents Park next month, organisers have revealed details of stunning new street theatre and live performances.

The afternoon of new family-friendly entertainment will take place on Sunday, July 3 at Sandhaven promenade, making the parade weekend and seafront events even bigger and better for their 2022 return.

The event, which has been supported by Arts Council England, will take place between 12pm and 3pm ahead of Proms in the Park on Sunday, and will include Jurassic Live, a fantastic display of dinosaur skeleton puppets, performers Five Ring Circus and the Old Time Sailors, a musical event giving families the chance to join in with some much-loved sea shanties.

New entertainment has been added to the bill at the This Is South Tyneside Festival this weekend.

“We have put together what is a very varied, exciting and fun programme of events with something for everybody to enjoy,” she said.

“It’s also great to be able to showcase North East performers and highlight the wealth of great talent we have here in the region.