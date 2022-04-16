Queen's Jubilee events to form part of Jarrow Festival after Groundwork lands £7,000 funding

Groundwork South and North Tyneside has received £7,100 to host a Queen’s Jubilee event as part of the Jarrow Festival.

The festival is a town-wide, 10-day long series of events that the whole community engage with and is organised by organisations and volunteers that work in the area.

Organisers say since the festival’s revival in 1988, the annual event has gone from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow Festival

After two years on ice due to covid, the team are pulling out all the stops as they prepare to bring the much-loved festival back for 2022.

Groundwork South and North Tyneside, one of the supporters of the Jarrow Festival, has received the funding to host events throughout the 10-day festival to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

Events will include a family social, Jubilee-themed drawing with North East illustrator with Liz Million, a concert performed by Jarrow Choral Society and a Jubilee exhibition.

Andrew Watts, chief executive of Groundwork South and North Tyneside, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded funds to create arts and cultural opportunities for young people in Jarrow as part of the Queen's Jubilee.

"We will celebrate well known and not so well-known women who have lived, worked or visited Jarrow, from royalty to footballers through photography, film and poetry and will launch the new exhibition at Jarrow Hall as part of the wider Jarrow Festival, bringing the whole community together."