Organisers of the Christmas Parade are inviting families to enjoy a ‘spectacular evening of festive entertainment’ as the event returns on Friday, December 9.

The popular parade, which is being delivered in conjunction with Community Interest Company (CIC) Creative Seed, will make its way along Ocean Road towards the seafront at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are encouraged to line the street to see performances by the dazzling Spark! drumming group as well as music, illuminated structures, stilt walkers, street entertainers, dance groups and other members of the local community.

The Christmas parade is returning for 2022.

Most Popular

The parade will also involve performers from the stunning Saturnalia Tour, an event of mischief, magic and misrule which forms part the region’s Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival celebrations. Saturnalia is visiting South Marine Park on Saturday, December 10, from 4.30pm to 7pm.

At the seafront, the festive entertainment will continue opposite Haven Point on Harbour Drive with a performance by local singer Jenn Cherene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will end around 6.15pm after a fireworks display.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said the event aimed to get both residents and visitors in the festive spirit as Christmas approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas parade is returning for 2022.

“The Parade is always such a real highlight of Christmas in South Tyneside offering a spectacular festive experience for the whole family to enjoy,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the amazing Spark! drumming group, Saturnalia performers and colourful creations to the involvement of the local community, the event will help residents and visitors get into the festive spirit.

"We would encourage those attending to wrap up warm and enjoy the entertainment and live music on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary road closures will be put in place with motorists advised to follow the diversions.

Crowds at a previous parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade forms part of the wider Christmas programme of events which is being delivered by South Tyneside Council with support from Metro Radio.