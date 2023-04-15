South Shields Football Club has announced a two-year extension to its ground naming rights agreement with key club partner 1st Cloud Accountants.

The Mariners’ home ground has been named 1st Cloud Arena since 2020 and will remain so until at least the summer of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new deal includes not just the ground naming rights, but also two pitchside advertising boards and other branding around the site.

South Shields FC celebrates new ground naming rights deal extension to last until 2025

Most Popular

South Shields FC and 1st Cloud Accountants have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership since 2015, and the relationship continues to grow.

The ground naming rights extension was agreed at the start of 2023 and following the Mariners’ promotion, is set to provide increased exposure to the 1st Cloud brand in National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Cloud Accountants director Steven Tuckwell said: “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with South Shields FC, which is a club truly on the up.

“There is a massive buzz in the town surrounding the club, and being so heavily involved provides invaluable exposure for our business which we have hugely felt the benefit of over recent years on a local and national level.

“It adds significant prestige to our business and we are delighted to be part of the club’s journey, which we are convinced is only just beginning.

“Our partnership with South Shields FC has stepped up significantly over the last year with the additional networking opportunities and the formation of the business club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives us a great feeling of pride and excitement to be involved with the club and we wish everyone connected to it nothing but continued success moving forward.”

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “This is a significant commitment by 1st Cloud Accountants and we are looking forward to building on the success of the last eight years with the business.

“It’s a partnership which has brought substantial benefits to all parties over many years, demonstrating how companies can work together to achieve real success.